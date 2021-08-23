Monica blows in to help ‘Impeachment’ actress get the job done

In a series that ‘fits the bill’, its star, Beanie Feldstein, says she wants to redeem Monica Lewinsky

Beanie Feldstein, the star of a US television series about the impeachment of former US president Bill Clinton, says she hopes the upcoming offering will “redeem” Monica Lewinsky in the eyes of some viewers.



Lewinsky had an unusual level of involvement in Impeachment: American Crime Story, producers said ahead of its September 7 premiere on Walt Disney’s FX network. She provided feedback on scripts and approved dialogue recited by Feldstein, who plays the former intern...