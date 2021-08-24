Lifestyle

All-women Islamic choir sings away gender taboos in Egypt

Challenges aside, Alhour is confronting deep-rooted views about women singing in public or reciting from Koran

24 August 2021 - 20:00 By Menna A Farouk

The words of the Islamic hymns being rehearsed in a small studio just outside Cairo are well known among Egyptian Muslims, but they have never sounded so different. Here, they are being sung by women.

Choral songs and recitals in praise of God and Muslim prophet Mohammad are a common religious custom in Egypt and elsewhere in the Middle East, but they are almost always performed by men and boys...

