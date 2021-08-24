How to inoculate yourself against fear of failure

The pandemic has taught us about our ability to take risks, so don’t turn back, keep at it and reap the rewards

If you had to choose one word to describe the pandemic era, “risky” would be a strong candidate.



In a deeply risky time for our health, careers and finances, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy has some tips. The former executive of companies such as Google and Amazon penned a new book, Choose Possibility: Take Risks and Thrive (Even When You Fail), about how to make risk work for you...