If only some countries would realise that gay is OK

Netflix reimagines Turkish drama in Spain after outcry about homosexual character

Netflix canned its Turkish drama If Only last year after the country’s culture ministry asked the streaming giant to erase a gay character from the storyline. Now the show by Turkish screenwriter Ece Yorenc is back, only this time set in Spain, with Spanish characters, and it’s due to air in 190 countries, including Turkey.



The ban by the Islamist government drew speculation in local media that Netflix might quit Turkey altogether due to state interference and underscored local sensibilities the company must navigate in its rapid global expansion. The show’s creators insist none of its dramatic power has been lost by making the cultural leap from conservative Turkey to liberal Spain. A gay character appears in the script as a supporting role, as it did in the Turkish original...