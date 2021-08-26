Key finding: extra digits won’t make you all fingers and thumbs
In a UK study, it took pianists fitted with an artificial digit next to their little finger just one hour to start using it
26 August 2021 - 19:35
How would pianists cope with suddenly having two thumbs on one hand? Would their brains become scrambled or would the extra digit add a new dimension to their playing?
Neuroscientist Adlo Faisal and the team he heads at Imperial College London developed a robot thumb to find out...
