Key finding: extra digits won’t make you all fingers and thumbs

In a UK study, it took pianists fitted with an artificial digit next to their little finger just one hour to start using it

How would pianists cope with suddenly having two thumbs on one hand? Would their brains become scrambled or would the extra digit add a new dimension to their playing?



Neuroscientist Adlo Faisal and the team he heads at Imperial College London developed a robot thumb to find out...