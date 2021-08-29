Chanel noses further into southern France to keep mulling No 5
The brand is buying more land in the region for jasmine production, the key ingredient in its iconic perfume
29 August 2021 - 18:50
Wary of disappearing flower crops used in its best-selling perfumes, Chanel has bought up more land in southern France to secure its supplies of jasmine and other varieties, harvested by hand in a delicate annual ritual.
The luxury group said it had bought up an extra 10 hectares of land, adding to the 20 hectares it already exploits in partnership with a local family near the town of Grasse, known for its surrounding flower fields...
