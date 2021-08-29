Lifestyle

Chanel noses further into southern France to keep mulling No 5

The brand is buying more land in the region for jasmine production, the key ingredient in its iconic perfume

29 August 2021 - 18:50 By Eric Gaillard

Wary of disappearing flower crops used in its best-selling perfumes, Chanel has bought up more land in southern France to secure its supplies of jasmine and other varieties, harvested by hand in a delicate annual ritual.

The luxury group said it had bought up an extra 10 hectares of land, adding to the 20 hectares it already exploits in partnership with a local family near the town of Grasse, known for its surrounding flower fields...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Old but not cold: Fiat’s 500 is a real survivor Lifestyle
  2. Relationship on the skids? It’s time to hit the gym together Lifestyle
  3. Chanel noses further into southern France to keep mulling No 5 Lifestyle
  4. A case of honouring you, Joni Mitchell Lifestyle
  5. Key finding: extra digits won’t make you all fingers and thumbs Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...

Related articles

  1. Make scents of history at the First South African Perfume Museum Travel
  2. Chanel finds its quarry for cruise line and Orpheus would be proud Lifestyle
  3. Female-led brands are taking the shame out of self-pleasure Health & Sex
  4. Louis Vuitton scent does a star turn, but Chanel is not to be outshone Lifestyle