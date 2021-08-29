Old but not cold: Fiat’s 500 is a real survivor

Not much separates the current model from the car launched more than a decade ago, yet it hardly feels archaic

Fiat was a slightly different company when it launched the rebirthed 500 in SA 13 years ago. At that time, the Italian automaker, along with Alfa Romeo and the Fiat Professional commercial vehicles divisions, had yet to make its merge with Chrysler.



Today Fiat is part of the massive Stellantis conglomerate, which, in addition to the marques mentioned above, includes Abarth, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Finalised at the beginning of 2021, it’s a relatively new development – and whether the clout of such a group has a radical impact on locally underperforming brands such as Fiat remains to be seen...