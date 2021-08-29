Relationship on the skids? It’s time to hit the gym together

A growing body of evidence suggests couples who sweat together really do stay together

You may be familiar with the expression that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. It’s outdated and not entirely true. Apparently a workout with your spouse a day keeps the divorce lawyer away, and it’s backed by science.



Recently I stumbled on this in a Psychology Today article referencing nine studies that have found that training with a spouse comes with the added bonus of a stronger relationship. Who would have thought that intimacy could in any way be associated with hill sprints or metabolic conditioning circuits?..