Lifestyle

Spring into the new season with these lauded authors

From free love and 1960s Harlem to Haiti and the American wilderness, these five titles are sure to enthral

30 August 2021 - 19:44 By Monique Verduyn

“To acquire the habit of reading,” wrote W Somerset Maugham, “is to construct for yourself a refuge from almost all the miseries of life.” With longer, warmer, greener days in our sights, this selection of new fiction promises to offer some escape from the relentless woes of the world.

The much-read, much-debated US author Jonathan Franzen has been examining the inner workings of fractured families for decades. He won the National Book Award for The Corrections, his novel about a troubled Midwestern couple and their adult children, in 2001. Now Franzen is releasing what he describes as his magnum opus. Crossroads, at almost 600 pages, is the first volume of what promises to be a vast trilogy, A Key to All Mythologies...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Spring into the new season with these lauded authors Lifestyle
  2. See dance with new eyes on this digital stage Lifestyle
  3. The curtain has fallen on spunky, outspoken Ed Asner Lifestyle
  4. Old but not cold: Fiat’s 500 is a real survivor Lifestyle
  5. Relationship on the skids? It’s time to hit the gym together Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time
'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...

Related articles

  1. Pledge and prejudice News
  2. The first-ever dictionary of SA’s Kaaps language has launched — why it matters South Africa
  3. 10-year-old publishes first book on Amazon and donates proceeds to charity News
  4. A moving tale about establishing one’s identity Fiction
  5. Books that formed me - Eliot Higgins News