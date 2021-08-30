The curtain has fallen on spunky, outspoken Ed Asner

The ‘Lou Grant’ and ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ actor who courted much controversy has died aged 91

Ed Asner, the star of television series Lou Grant and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, who moonlighted as a political activist against US president Ronald Reagan’s policy on Central America, has died. He was 91.



“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” a tweet from Asner’s official Twitter account said on Sunday. “Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you.” A cause of death was not given. ..