The curtain has fallen on spunky, outspoken Ed Asner

The ‘Lou Grant’ and ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ actor who courted much controversy has died aged 91

30 August 2021 - 19:43 By David Henry

Ed Asner, the star of television series Lou Grant and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, who moonlighted as a political activist against US president Ronald Reagan’s policy on Central America, has died. He was 91.

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” a tweet from Asner’s official Twitter account said on Sunday. “Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you.” A cause of death was not given. ..

