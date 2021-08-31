Japanese artist unwittingly raises awareness with out-the-box thinking

Monami Ohno's cardboard sculptures have no underlying green message, but she’s happy if they make the point

Using a long pair of tweezers, Monami Ohno delicately places tiny cardboard “scales” on the legs of her sculpture of Godzilla, the giant reptile from the classic Japanese movie.



Over the past decade, the Japanese artist has used the unlikely medium of cardboard to create artwork inspired by popular culture, from anime robots to models of tanks and fighter jets, a life-size gun to a full McDonald’s meal...