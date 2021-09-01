It’s game on for opinions about China’s crackdown on ‘spiritual opium’
What do you think about its under-18s being barred from playing video games for more than three hours a week?
01 September 2021 - 18:44
Raleigh Smith Duttweiler was folding laundry in her Ohio home, her three children playing the video game Minecraft upstairs, when she heard a story on US news outlet NPR about new rules in China that forbid teenagers and children under the age of 18 from playing video games for more than three hours a week.
“Oh, that’s an idea,” Duttweiler, who works in public relations at an NGO, recalls thinking. “My American gut instinct: this is sort of an infringement on rights and you don’t get to tell us what to do inside of our own homes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.