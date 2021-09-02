If truth be told, you might want to trade the Cold War for modern love

Five things to stream this weekend

Sweet Girl — Netflix



Jason Momoa recently bemoaned the lack of consideration given to action films by the Academy Awards. He may have a point. However, there’s no alternative universe in which this lacklustre and increasingly preposterous tale of one man’s mission to avenge his wife’s death from cancer against the greedy pharmaceutical company that denied her access to a potentially life-saving drug deserves any award except a Golden Raspberry for silliest film of the year...