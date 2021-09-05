Clear and present danger: extreme heat is a growing health issue, studies find

Deaths, hospitalisations and mental health issues rise, while productivity wanes in the face of climate change

More than 356,000 people died in 2019 as a result of extreme heat and that number is likely to grow, according to a study published in The Lancet last week.



The Global Burden of Disease review, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, found while cold temperatures still cause a greater number of deaths, mortality rates attributable to heat are growing faster, particularly in hotter regions of the world. ..