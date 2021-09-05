‘It’s so important that we pass this history to the next generation’
How, 20 years on, a thousand volunteers are teaching youngsters about 9/11
05 September 2021 - 18:37
As the US ends its “forever war” in Afghanistan, a museum in New York is teaching children about the event that set it in motion before they were born: 9/11.
The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan uses personal tours and first-person accounts from the people who lived through the day when American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the World Trade Center to educate a new generation...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.