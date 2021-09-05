‘It’s so important that we pass this history to the next generation’

How, 20 years on, a thousand volunteers are teaching youngsters about 9/11

As the US ends its “forever war” in Afghanistan, a museum in New York is teaching children about the event that set it in motion before they were born: 9/11.



The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan uses personal tours and first-person accounts from the people who lived through the day when American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the World Trade Center to educate a new generation...