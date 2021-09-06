Dead pets in landfills? Not on my watch
How a Hong Kong pet shelter owner is bringing dignity to animals in the concrete jungle
06 September 2021 - 19:41
In Hong Kong, where land is at a premium and burials are expensive, pet owners can choose “green burials” at more than a dozen animal crematoriums, an option Kent Luk, who runs a dog shelter, says brings compassion to their deaths.
Luk, owner of the city’s Paws Guardian Rescue Shelter, takes care of about 500 strays at a time. Luk ends up caring for many of the dogs until they die...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.