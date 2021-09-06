Dead pets in landfills? Not on my watch

How a Hong Kong pet shelter owner is bringing dignity to animals in the concrete jungle

In Hong Kong, where land is at a premium and burials are expensive, pet owners can choose “green burials” at more than a dozen animal crematoriums, an option Kent Luk, who runs a dog shelter, says brings compassion to their deaths.



Luk, owner of the city’s Paws Guardian Rescue Shelter, takes care of about 500 strays at a time. Luk ends up caring for many of the dogs until they die...