Know your rights and claim them, kids. Angelina says so

US actress Angelina Jolie has written a book with Amnesty International to help children fight injustice

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie says she hopes to empower children around the world with tools to “fightback” for their rights with a book she has written with Amnesty International.



Know Your Rights and Claim Them, written with human rights lawyer Geraldine van Bueren, one of the original drafters of the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, aims to equip youngsters with the knowledge to safely challenge injustices...