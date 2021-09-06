Know your rights and claim them, kids. Angelina says so
US actress Angelina Jolie has written a book with Amnesty International to help children fight injustice
06 September 2021 - 19:41
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie says she hopes to empower children around the world with tools to “fightback” for their rights with a book she has written with Amnesty International.
Know Your Rights and Claim Them, written with human rights lawyer Geraldine van Bueren, one of the original drafters of the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, aims to equip youngsters with the knowledge to safely challenge injustices...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.