Lifestyle

Animator becomes first in SA to get 13-episode series on Cartoon Network

Self-taught Lwazi Msipha’s ‘My Cartoon Friend’ debuted on the channel in July

07 September 2021 - 19:36 By Sisipho Skweyiya and Shafiek Tassiem

Self-taught South African 3D animator Lwazi Msipha wanted to create something for grown-ups and children, along the lines of The Simpsons, when he dreamed up the character that won him a coveted slot on satellite TV.

So he hit on an idea: what if his children’s cartoon character were to accidentally get stuck in the adult real world? That notion forms the premise of My Cartoon Friend, which debuted on Cartoon Network in July. He is the first of his compatriots to get a full 13-episode series...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Roger Federer explains what gives Moët & Chandon its sparkle Lifestyle
  2. Springtime in the desert: an odyssey through the Karoo Lifestyle
  3. Animator becomes first in SA to get 13-episode series on Cartoon Network Lifestyle
  4. Love might be in the bin, but Banksy’s worth is set to balloon Lifestyle
  5. Dead pets in landfills? Not on my watch Lifestyle

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. From zero to superhero: African animation takes off internationally Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | 'Dragon Ball's' Goku beats Flintstones in crazy car race in Peru news
  3. Bridges of opportunity: Animation initiative a boost for African artists Lifestyle
  4. LISTEN | 'It's been a dream': SA artist pencils character for new Batman comic ... Lifestyle