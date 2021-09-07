Animator becomes first in SA to get 13-episode series on Cartoon Network

Self-taught Lwazi Msipha’s ‘My Cartoon Friend’ debuted on the channel in July

Self-taught South African 3D animator Lwazi Msipha wanted to create something for grown-ups and children, along the lines of The Simpsons, when he dreamed up the character that won him a coveted slot on satellite TV.



So he hit on an idea: what if his children’s cartoon character were to accidentally get stuck in the adult real world? That notion forms the premise of My Cartoon Friend, which debuted on Cartoon Network in July. He is the first of his compatriots to get a full 13-episode series...