Lifestyle

Love might be in the bin, but Banksy’s worth is set to balloon

Three years on, the artist’s shredded work, ‘Girl with Balloon’, is going under the hammer

07 September 2021 - 19:36 By Will Russell

Three years after shredding itself the moment it sold at auction, a painting of a young girl holding a red heart-shaped balloon by elusive British artist Banksy is going back under the hammer next month with a price tag of up to $8m (about R115m).

Onlookers gasped after the bottom half of the then titled Girl with Balloon was sucked into a shredder hidden in its frame as the hammer fell after a bid of £1,042,000 (now about R21m) at an October 2018 auction at Sotheby’s in London...

