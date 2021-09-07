Lifestyle

Springtime in the desert: an odyssey through the Karoo

Take a journey through the heart of the fabled landscape from the western Karoo to the West Coast

07 September 2021 - 19:37 By Nicolas Yell

If you have a high-clearance SUV, why not let it cosset you and the family over the wild and liberating plains of the Karoo this spring? Yes, it’s probably only ever mounted a shopping mall pavement before, but with some all-terrain tyres fitted you can set off on an adventure across the gravel roads of the Karoo that will set your mind free. 

Western Karoo to West Coast Route summary..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Roger Federer explains what gives Moët & Chandon its sparkle Lifestyle
  2. Springtime in the desert: an odyssey through the Karoo Lifestyle
  3. Animator becomes first in SA to get 13-episode series on Cartoon Network Lifestyle
  4. Love might be in the bin, but Banksy’s worth is set to balloon Lifestyle
  5. Dead pets in landfills? Not on my watch Lifestyle

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. ‘A species in crisis’: extinction circling vultures in KZN News
  2. Peace in a pod: a cocoon you’ll never want to leave Lifestyle
  3. Sculpted garden grows out of the wilderness within Lifestyle
  4. Cowgirl in the Karoo: local Western is a galloping success Lifestyle