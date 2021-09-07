Springtime in the desert: an odyssey through the Karoo
Take a journey through the heart of the fabled landscape from the western Karoo to the West Coast
07 September 2021 - 19:37
If you have a high-clearance SUV, why not let it cosset you and the family over the wild and liberating plains of the Karoo this spring? Yes, it’s probably only ever mounted a shopping mall pavement before, but with some all-terrain tyres fitted you can set off on an adventure across the gravel roads of the Karoo that will set your mind free.
Western Karoo to West Coast Route summary..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.