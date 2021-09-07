Springtime in the desert: an odyssey through the Karoo

Take a journey through the heart of the fabled landscape from the western Karoo to the West Coast

If you have a high-clearance SUV, why not let it cosset you and the family over the wild and liberating plains of the Karoo this spring? Yes, it’s probably only ever mounted a shopping mall pavement before, but with some all-terrain tyres fitted you can set off on an adventure across the gravel roads of the Karoo that will set your mind free.



Western Karoo to West Coast Route summary..