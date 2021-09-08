New York Fashion Week puts a live foot forward for first time in 18 months
After a R1,4-trillion loss to the fashion industry due to Covid-19, designers are working hard to create excitement
08 September 2021 - 19:50
With live catwalk shows, star-studded front rows and parties, New York Fashion Week returned on Wednesday with its first in-person edition in 18 months.
Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera and Tom Ford are among the top designers presenting their spring-summer 2022 collections to a live audience at the event, which runs until Sunday and is made up of 91 shows and presentations...
