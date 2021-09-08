There’s an uprising in Sudan and no one’s taking the rap
Now that Omar al-Bashir is gone, Sudanese rappers are raising their voices about societal issues
08 September 2021 - 19:50
Rappers in Sudan taking advantage of looser social controls after the 2019 uprising are seeing their scene expand, rapping in public squares and in concert venues about everything from difficult living conditions to relationship problems.
Musician Ahmed Mahdy said the increased freedoms allow his rap group, Ijraat, or “Procedures”, to better reflect the issues they see still plaguing Sudan, which is in the grip of a deep economic crisis and making a shaky transition to democracy...
