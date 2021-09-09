Don’t freak out, it’s just a wolfman, dwarf, an electric girl and an albino

Italian director Gabriele Mainetti is vying for the Venice Film Festival’s top prize with an offering about circus freaks

Circus freaks fight Nazi occupiers in Italian director Gabriele Mainetti’s dark fantasy movie Freaks Out, which is competing for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival.



Set in 1943 Rome, the film tells the story of four circus performers, each with their own peculiar characteristic, left to their own devices when the city is bombarded and their Jewish boss disappears...