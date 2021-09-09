Lifestyle

Don’t freak out, it’s just a wolfman, dwarf, an electric girl and an albino

Italian director Gabriele Mainetti is vying for the Venice Film Festival’s top prize with an offering about circus freaks

09 September 2021 - 20:24 By Silvia Aloisi

Circus freaks fight Nazi occupiers in Italian director Gabriele Mainetti’s dark fantasy movie Freaks Out, which is competing for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival.

Set in 1943 Rome, the film tells the story of four circus performers, each with their own peculiar characteristic, left to their own devices when the city is bombarded and their Jewish boss disappears...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Don’t freak out, it’s just a wolfman, dwarf, an electric girl and an albino Lifestyle
  2. Lennon would’ve loved beetling along and seeing his lyrics on a landmark Lifestyle
  3. Offices not so magical for young staff who have forgotten how to chat there Lifestyle
  4. New York Fashion Week puts a live foot forward for first time in 18 months Lifestyle
  5. If you’re more worried about how you look on the TLs than in real life, read on Lifestyle

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. 'Spectacular': Kristen Stewart's role as Princess Diana wows Venice Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | With masks and tests, stars return to Venice for 'sold out' film fest Lifestyle
  3. Cannes Film Festival goes epic to make up for lost time Lifestyle
  4. African films that have the continent covered until you can explore it again Lifestyle