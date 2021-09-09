Don’t freak out, it’s just a wolfman, dwarf, an electric girl and an albino
Italian director Gabriele Mainetti is vying for the Venice Film Festival’s top prize with an offering about circus freaks
09 September 2021 - 20:24
Circus freaks fight Nazi occupiers in Italian director Gabriele Mainetti’s dark fantasy movie Freaks Out, which is competing for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival.
Set in 1943 Rome, the film tells the story of four circus performers, each with their own peculiar characteristic, left to their own devices when the city is bombarded and their Jewish boss disappears...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.