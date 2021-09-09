Lennon would’ve loved beetling along and seeing his lyrics on a landmark

To celebrate 50 years, the lyrics to John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Imagine’ have been projected onto buildings

A lyric from John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Imagine has been projected on buildings around the world to mark 50 years since the late Beatle released the famed track and album.



From the Houses of Parliament and St Paul’s Cathedral in London to Times Square in New York, “Imagine all the people living life in peace” has been beamed onto the sites to celebrate Thursday’s anniversary...