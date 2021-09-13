Children’s fitness at risk, but moms are getting more physical
Parents will have to keep an eye on their children’s screen time or they may suffer long-term ill health post lockdown
13 September 2021 - 20:27
For most of our lives, the rhythms of our days are governed by crystallised routines: we get up, have breakfast, go to school or work, have lunch, dinner, watch TV, go to bed. For families, weekly routines often revolve around children’ sport or active hobbies.
Then there are times when our routines are upended. Mostly these are life transitions such as starting school or retiring. Less often, disruption stems from individual crises, such as sickness or job loss. Even rarer are social upheavals. The Covid-19 pandemic is certainly one of those...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.