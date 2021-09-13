Children’s fitness at risk, but moms are getting more physical

Parents will have to keep an eye on their children’s screen time or they may suffer long-term ill health post lockdown

For most of our lives, the rhythms of our days are governed by crystallised routines: we get up, have breakfast, go to school or work, have lunch, dinner, watch TV, go to bed. For families, weekly routines often revolve around children’ sport or active hobbies.



Then there are times when our routines are upended. Mostly these are life transitions such as starting school or retiring. Less often, disruption stems from individual crises, such as sickness or job loss. Even rarer are social upheavals. The Covid-19 pandemic is certainly one of those...