Everybody needs to know ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

The film adaptation of the musical, based on a true story, has premiered in London

Stars and cast members walked the pink carpet in London on Monday for the premiere of the film adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.



The musical is based on the true story of Jamie Campbell, a 16-year-old boy from the small British town of Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Central to the storyline is Jamie’s strong relationship with his mother...