Lifestyle

It’s not all sunshine and rosés in the world of pink wines

The days of a low price ceiling are over as winemakers go premium

14 September 2021 - 19:54 By Michael Fridjhon

With more than a whiff of spring in the air, it is almost mandatory to gather up a bunch of rosés to see if this booming segment of the wine market is achieving its results because we like the idea of drinking rosé or because the wines are worth drinking.

This is not as simple a question as it appears to be: there is a qualitative difference between well-made wines that can be enjoyed as long as you are not paying much attention, and those that offer the layering and intricacy of a more complex beverage...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Read between the vines: grapes through the eyes of the greats Lifestyle
  2. It’s not all sunshine and rosés in the world of pink wines Lifestyle
  3. Everybody needs to know ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Lifestyle
  4. She may be a reluctant feminist, but Angela Merkel inspires many women Lifestyle
  5. Meghan and Harry interview loses Emmy to something tasty Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...
More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...

Related articles

  1. New York Fashion Week puts a live foot forward for first time in 18 months Lifestyle
  2. Don’t judge a bottle by its price tag Lifestyle
  3. How a decades-old conversation put Elgin on the map Lifestyle
  4. Lush wines are the result of more than just luck Lifestyle
  5. Raise a glass because it’s ‘not sulphites that are giving you a headache’ Lifestyle