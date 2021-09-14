It’s not all sunshine and rosés in the world of pink wines
The days of a low price ceiling are over as winemakers go premium
14 September 2021 - 19:54
With more than a whiff of spring in the air, it is almost mandatory to gather up a bunch of rosés to see if this booming segment of the wine market is achieving its results because we like the idea of drinking rosé or because the wines are worth drinking.
This is not as simple a question as it appears to be: there is a qualitative difference between well-made wines that can be enjoyed as long as you are not paying much attention, and those that offer the layering and intricacy of a more complex beverage...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.