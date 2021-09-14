Read between the vines: grapes through the eyes of the greats
The tennis champion shows us what else he’s good at in Moët and Chandon series
14 September 2021 - 19:54
Renowned Champagne company Moët and Chandon recently launched its new video series, Through the Eyes of ... , starring tennis great Roger Federer. The first episode was shared last week exclusively in SA on Sunday Times Daily.
Federer is the lead character of the series and, as the ambassador for the brand, will also be unveiling a new champagne there. “This journey behind the scenes was one of the most authentic moments I’ve experienced in Champagne,” he said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.