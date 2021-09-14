Read between the vines: grapes through the eyes of the greats

The tennis champion shows us what else he’s good at in Moët and Chandon series

Renowned Champagne company Moët and Chandon recently launched its new video series, Through the Eyes of ... , starring tennis great Roger Federer. The first episode was shared last week exclusively in SA on Sunday Times Daily.



Federer is the lead character of the series and, as the ambassador for the brand, will also be unveiling a new champagne there. “This journey behind the scenes was one of the most authentic moments I’ve experienced in Champagne,” he said...