Collectors set to fight it out to box Rocky and Rambo memorabilia
Sylvester Stallone is downsizing, so some of his collectables are headed for auction
15 September 2021 - 19:44
From Rocky boxing gloves to Rambo headbands, memorabilia from action movie star Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood career are going under the hammer in a December auction expected to raise about $1.5m (R21.4m).
Nearly 500 items from Stallone’s personal archives are being sold, including costumes, props, scripts, notebooks and other memorabilia from the actor’s biggest films, including the Rocky and Rambo franchises, Cliffhanger, The Expendables and Demolition Man, Julien’s Auctions said on Tuesday...
