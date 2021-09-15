Lifestyle

Collectors set to fight it out to box Rocky and Rambo memorabilia

Sylvester Stallone is downsizing, so some of his collectables are headed for auction

15 September 2021 - 19:44 By Mindy Burrows

From Rocky boxing gloves to Rambo headbands, memorabilia from action movie star Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood career are going under the hammer in a December auction expected to raise about $1.5m (R21.4m).

Nearly 500 items from Stallone’s personal archives are being sold, including costumes, props, scripts, notebooks and other memorabilia from the actor’s biggest films, including the Rocky and Rambo franchises, Cliffhanger, The Expendables and Demolition Man, Julien’s Auctions said on Tuesday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Start small, think big: there’s no pinning this dreamer down Lifestyle
  2. Dress like an icon: Iris Apfel x H&M set to hit stores next year Lifestyle
  3. Collectors set to fight it out to box Rocky and Rambo memorabilia Lifestyle
  4. Read between the vines: grapes through the eyes of the greats Lifestyle
  5. It’s not all sunshine and rosés in the world of pink wines Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony
‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...

Related articles

  1. Oh my hat! Newly discovered Napoleon headpiece could fetch almost R3m World
  2. Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Toyota Supra auctioned for R8m news
  3. Mona Lisa up for auction? Not quite World
  4. 'Risky Business' Porsche 928 heads to auction news
  5. Driving a hard bargain: Janet Jackson sells her old bakkie for R1,6m World