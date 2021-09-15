Dress like an icon: Iris Apfel x H&M set to hit stores next year
The fashion icon partners with the retail giant to bring her colourful style to life
15 September 2021 - 19:46
For almost 20 years, Iris Apfel has been a global fashion icon, beloved for her eccentric approach to style.
From over-the-top accessories to vibrant colours, fans of fashion and Apfel alike will soon get to rock her bold looks, thanks to the Iris Apfel x H&M collaboration...
