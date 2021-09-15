Start small, think big: there’s no pinning this dreamer down

Latvia’s Pavel ‘Pasha’ Petkuns has conjured up a fun retro project to showcase his unique abilities

Latvian freerunner and multiple Red Bull Art of Motion champion Pavel “Pasha” Petkuns has conjured up a thrilling retro project, Human Pinball, a scaled-up pinball machine becoming his personal playground to showcase his unique athletic abilities.



Petkuns, known to his friends and fans as Pasha, believes the sky really is the limit, with his creative bar work and the easy fluidity of his movement seeing him progressing to the freerunning scene after his first showreel in 2009. He has multiple Red Bull Art of Motion titles and podiums to his name...