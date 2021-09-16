Lifestyle

Dark comedy, satire and science fiction at its animated best

Adult Swim wins Emmy for ‘Primal’, ‘Robot Chicken’ is back and you can binge on ‘Rick and Morty’

16 September 2021 - 20:39 By Kevin Kriedemann

Robot Chicken is back, now starring Joe Exotic

Season 11 of Adult Swim’s off-the-wall, stop-motion comedy series Robot Chicken is now streaming on Showmax, with the first five episodes available to binge now and new episodes coming Tuesdays to Fridays until September 24. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Since we’re remaking everything now, the ‘The Bodyguard’ is on its way Lifestyle
  2. Listen up, people, Lady Gaga’s ‘The Icon’ Lifestyle
  3. Dark comedy, satire and science fiction at its animated best Lifestyle
  4. Start small, think big: there’s no pinning this dreamer down Lifestyle
  5. Dress like an icon: Iris Apfel x H&M set to hit stores next year Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony

Related articles

  1. Settle into September with some seriously good series and movies on Showmax Lifestyle
  2. SPOTLIGHT | Samuel L Jackson, Maggie Q in ‘Protégé’; ‘Malignant’ at cinemas; & ... Lifestyle
  3. SPOTLIGHT | Win hampers with ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’; family fun in ‘Around the ... Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Win a smart TV; home-viewing highlights; and sneak peeks at new ... Lifestyle