Dark comedy, satire and science fiction at its animated best
Adult Swim wins Emmy for ‘Primal’, ‘Robot Chicken’ is back and you can binge on ‘Rick and Morty’
16 September 2021 - 20:39
Robot Chicken is back, now starring Joe Exotic
Season 11 of Adult Swim’s off-the-wall, stop-motion comedy series Robot Chicken is now streaming on Showmax, with the first five episodes available to binge now and new episodes coming Tuesdays to Fridays until September 24. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.