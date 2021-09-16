Listen up, people, Lady Gaga’s ‘The Icon’
The star is among People magazine’s best dressed celebs this year, with Zendaya, Viola Davis and Mindy Kaling
16 September 2021 - 20:39
Lady Gaga on Wednesday led a list of People magazine’s best-dressed celebrities that included Euphoria star Zendaya and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.
Gaga was dubbed “The Icon” in People’s best dressed of the year issue, despite never having set foot on a red carpet. Instead, the magazine praised her high-fashion street looks that ranged from “a sculptural seersucker number to a black lace corseted gown”...
