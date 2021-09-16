Since we’re remaking everything now, the ‘The Bodyguard’ is on its way

It was the second-biggest film at the worldwide box office in 1992 and it’s again bidding for success

The Bodyguard, the 1992 movie that launched the acting career of the late Whitney Houston and featured her most famous song, is getting a reboot.



Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said this week its reimagining of the romantic thriller is in development, with a script penned by US playwright Matthew Lopez...