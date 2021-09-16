Since we’re remaking everything now, the ‘The Bodyguard’ is on its way
It was the second-biggest film at the worldwide box office in 1992 and it’s again bidding for success
16 September 2021 - 20:39
The Bodyguard, the 1992 movie that launched the acting career of the late Whitney Houston and featured her most famous song, is getting a reboot.
Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said this week its reimagining of the romantic thriller is in development, with a script penned by US playwright Matthew Lopez...
