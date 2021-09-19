Hair-raising feats: Guinness World Records unveils its stars

The record-breakers include the dog with the longest ears, the world’s tallest teenager and skipping braids

Guinness World Records has revealed its latest record-breakers in the 2022 edition of the popular book.



The annual publication features an array of records and feats, including the fastest walking on hands and the most skips over a person’s own hair in 30 seconds...