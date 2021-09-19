What exercise gives me the most bang for my buck?

With any workout you choose, the most important thing is doing it correctly

Many years ago, my grandmother’s brother told me to find a career where I could do as little work as possible with the highest remuneration possible. I failed him, and myself, as I ended up writing for a living.



But the theory is great and every week the questions we receive make it abundantly clear that most people want to do as little as possible and achieve the best results...