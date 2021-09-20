Artist gives Zim banknotes their worth again
How do you make a scorned currency easier on the eye and heart? Turn it into paintings
20 September 2021 - 19:42
If anyone doesn’t need reminding that banknotes are just worthless pieces of paper, it is Zimbabweans: more than a decade ago, they watched as hyperinflation obliterated their currency and led to the printing of a 100-trillion Zimbabwean dollar note.
Zim dollars were abandoned in 2009 after inflation caused by rampant money printing under late President Robert Mugabe erased everyone’s savings and pushed millions into poverty...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.