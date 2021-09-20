Artist gives Zim banknotes their worth again

How do you make a scorned currency easier on the eye and heart? Turn it into paintings

If anyone doesn’t need reminding that banknotes are just worthless pieces of paper, it is Zimbabweans: more than a decade ago, they watched as hyperinflation obliterated their currency and led to the printing of a 100-trillion Zimbabwean dollar note.



Zim dollars were abandoned in 2009 after inflation caused by rampant money printing under late President Robert Mugabe erased everyone’s savings and pushed millions into poverty...