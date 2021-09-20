Lifestyle

Gaza’s scarred ballerinas: artist does not dance around the issue

The painter depicts women who ‘live in a ticking bomb’

20 September 2021 - 19:43 By Nidal Al Mughrabi

Palestinian artist Abeer Jebril’s dark-coloured paintings show ballerinas chained in barbed wire, dancing on rocks or facing barricades to mirror what she calls the “ticking bomb” reality for women in Gaza.

She hopes her portraits will bring attention to the social and political problems women face in Gaza, home to two million people and devastated by wars and economic restrictions...

