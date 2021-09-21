Who wore it first? Probably someone in a Moroccan cave 120,000 years ago
The oldest-known evidence for clothing in the archaeological record has been found in North Africa
21 September 2021 - 20:14
People may take the necessity and existence of clothing for granted, from shirts to pants to dresses, coats, skirts, socks, underwear, bow ties, top hats, togas, kilts and bikinis. But it all had to start somewhere.
Scientists last week said artefacts unearthed in a cave in Morocco dating back as far as 120,000 years indicate humans were making specialised bone tools, skinning animals and then using tools to process these skins for fur and leather...
