Lifestyle

Who wore it first? Probably someone in a Moroccan cave 120,000 years ago

The oldest-known evidence for clothing in the archaeological record has been found in North Africa

21 September 2021 - 20:14 By Will Dunham

People may take the necessity and existence of clothing for granted, from shirts to pants to dresses, coats, skirts, socks, underwear, bow ties, top hats, togas, kilts and bikinis. But it all had to start somewhere.

Scientists last week said artefacts unearthed in a cave in Morocco dating back as far as 120,000 years indicate humans were making specialised bone tools, skinning animals and then using tools to process these skins for fur and leather...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Who wore it first? Probably someone in a Moroccan cave 120,000 years ago Lifestyle
  2. Is there dough for a bread house when the market salivates over paintings? Lifestyle
  3. BOOK REVIEW | Making peace with demons and those that torment others Lifestyle
  4. Gaza’s scarred ballerinas: artist does not dance around the issue Lifestyle
  5. Artist gives Zim banknotes their worth again Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...

Related articles

  1. Lizard of Oz: meet Cooper, the supersized dino that once thundered down under World
  2. Fossil find reveals moment of tooth about our ancestors and climate change News
  3. WATCH | What unearth is this? Archaeologists find ‘ancient Egyptian Pompeii’ News
  4. Is it graffiti or something else? Mystery of Holy Sepulchre crosses throws a ... World
  5. Timeless lessons from 4,000-year-old infectious disease that is still with us Science