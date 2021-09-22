Lifestyle

Taliban can take away freedom of dress, but designer won’t give up style

A unique approach to tradition pushes back against the Taliban’s oppressive ideals

22 September 2021 - 21:06 By Sonia Elks

Kabul-born fashion designer Anjilla Seddeqi has long drawn inspiration for her formalwear collections from the bright, intricate and embellished traditional dress of Afghan women.

But now, with the Taliban back in power, she and other émigré Afghan women are championing their homeland’s rich clothing heritage to protest against a new dress code for female students and help women affected by the movement’s return...

