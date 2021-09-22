V for vaxxed: been there, done that, got the R10k Valentino hoodie
The proceeds of the initiative, in support of jabs, will go towards the UN children’s agency
22 September 2021 - 21:06
Luxury label Valentino is producing a limited-edition, $690-apiece (about R10,200) “(V) Vaccinated” hoodie using its V signature logo in support of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19.
The black sweaters, with the “vaccinated” writing in red on the chest, were first created by a small Los Angeles company called Cloney, without the Italian brand knowing about them...
