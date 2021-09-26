Apple takes an even bigger bite out of the market
The company has just announced its most advanced phone yet
26 September 2021 - 18:21
It still feels as if Apple has just launched the iPhone 12, but already the American manufacturer has announced the latest version of its popular offering.
The iPhone 13 range will be available from iStores and online in SA from October 8...
