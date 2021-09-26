Caring Kering: fashion powerhouse closes the door on fur

The group has banned fur in its designs, saying the world has changed and luxury needs to adapt

France’s Kering will stop using animal furs in all its collections, joining a growing list of luxury fashion houses to respond to customer demands for ethical and sustainable clothing and accessories.



The decision comes four years after its star label Gucci announced it would forego fur. A number of fashion houses followed suit, including Prada, Burberry and outerwear specialist Canada Goose, which had come under fire for its use of coyote fur...