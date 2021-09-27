Lifestyle

After five movies, Daniel Craig breaks his bond with 007 franchise

‘No Time To Die’ sees Daniel Craig bid a final farewell to Bond girls, martinis, gadgets, Aston Martins and villains

27 September 2021 - 20:48 By Sarah Mills

Daniel Craig thought he had wrapped up his tenure as James Bond with Spectre, but the actor says his final fifth outing as the British secret agent in No Time To Die allowed him to fully complete his 007 journey.

Nearly 60 years after the first Bond film Dr No premiered, cinema’s favourite spy, known for his love of fast cars and cool gadgets, returns in the highly-anticipated 25th Bond movie next week after an 18-month delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Broadway’s lights may be back on, but it needs to change its tune Lifestyle
  2. After five movies, Daniel Craig breaks his bond with 007 franchise Lifestyle
  3. In life and in death: Rolling Stones mark first tour without Charlie Watts Lifestyle
  4. Apple takes an even bigger bite out of the market Lifestyle
  5. BMW’s 128ti has a lot more soul than it’s given credit for Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
The country’s third-biggest political party launches its 'people-centered' ...

Related articles

  1. Dressing 007: Why is James Bond wearing geography-teacher corduroy? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Sean Connery to Daniel Craig: The evolution of James Bond Lifestyle
  3. 'It's not been easy': Delta variant disrupts Hollywood's comeback Lifestyle