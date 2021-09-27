After five movies, Daniel Craig breaks his bond with 007 franchise

‘No Time To Die’ sees Daniel Craig bid a final farewell to Bond girls, martinis, gadgets, Aston Martins and villains

Daniel Craig thought he had wrapped up his tenure as James Bond with Spectre, but the actor says his final fifth outing as the British secret agent in No Time To Die allowed him to fully complete his 007 journey.



Nearly 60 years after the first Bond film Dr No premiered, cinema’s favourite spy, known for his love of fast cars and cool gadgets, returns in the highly-anticipated 25th Bond movie next week after an 18-month delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic...