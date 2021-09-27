In life and in death: Rolling Stones mark first tour without Charlie Watts

The band gave tribute to their late drummer with an emotional video to kick off their 13-date tour

The Rolling Stones kicked off the US leg of their No Filter tour on Sunday with a video tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts.



The veteran British band, on their first tour since 1963 without Watts, displayed photos and video of him on huge projections at the St Louis, Missouri, arena against a drum solo soundtrack...