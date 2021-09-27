In life and in death: Rolling Stones mark first tour without Charlie Watts
The band gave tribute to their late drummer with an emotional video to kick off their 13-date tour
27 September 2021 - 17:54
The Rolling Stones kicked off the US leg of their No Filter tour on Sunday with a video tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts.
The veteran British band, on their first tour since 1963 without Watts, displayed photos and video of him on huge projections at the St Louis, Missouri, arena against a drum solo soundtrack...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.