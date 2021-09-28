Burberry lets a new camel out of the bag
The fashion house’s Animal Instinct collection has seen it deconstruct its trademark trench coat for spring
28 September 2021 - 20:29
British fashion house Burberry deconstructed its camel trench coat for its women’s spring line on Monday, removing sleeves and, in some cases, its back.
The collection, called Animal Instinct, saw chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci reinvent the label’s trademark piece, adding short capes, turning lapels into long scarves, cutting out slits and making the coats collarless or bottomless...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.