Burberry lets a new camel out of the bag

The fashion house’s Animal Instinct collection has seen it deconstruct its trademark trench coat for spring

British fashion house Burberry deconstructed its camel trench coat for its women’s spring line on Monday, removing sleeves and, in some cases, its back.



The collection, called Animal Instinct, saw chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci reinvent the label’s trademark piece, adding short capes, turning lapels into long scarves, cutting out slits and making the coats collarless or bottomless...