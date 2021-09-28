Dine at the edge with Vusi Ndlovu

The award-winning chef takes residence at 58 in The Cradle of Humankind

Chef Vusi Ndlovu of EDGE in Franschhoek will be in residency until October 3 at FARMHOUSE 58 at the Cradle of Humankind just outside Joburg. Ndlovu has created a bespoke a la carte food offering, available only during his exclusive residency at the restaurant.



The residency is in line with the overall food ethos under development by project58. The hosting of chefs-in-residence aims to allow culinary contributors from all over SA and the world to share their craft with the 58 community. Ndlovu will be the inaugural chef-in-residence, presenting epicurean enthusiasts with an opportunity to learn, experience his celebration of African tastes, with a focus on underutilised ingredients, innovative techniques and recipes passed down through generations. His menu will feature indigenous ingredients sourced from local markets, traditional artisans and the farm...