No-doodling Google adds oodles of search features

In May the company announced AI advances. They are now being unveiled in its bid to up its e-commerce game

Google has unveiled upcoming search features that will put images rather than text at the heart of queries and potentially expand its role in e-commerce and its dominance in online video.



Google said in May that advances in artificial-intelligence software would begin to allow searchers to mix photos and text to find whatever they are after. During its live-streamed Search On conference on Wednesday, it said the promised features will arrive within months through its Google Lens search tool...