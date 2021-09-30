No-doodling Google adds oodles of search features
In May the company announced AI advances. They are now being unveiled in its bid to up its e-commerce game
30 September 2021 - 20:08
Google has unveiled upcoming search features that will put images rather than text at the heart of queries and potentially expand its role in e-commerce and its dominance in online video.
Google said in May that advances in artificial-intelligence software would begin to allow searchers to mix photos and text to find whatever they are after. During its live-streamed Search On conference on Wednesday, it said the promised features will arrive within months through its Google Lens search tool...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.