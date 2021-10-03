Anxiety and modern life: young LGBT+ YouTube star on the price of fame

Connor Franta, for whom life is more manageable now, aims through his work to make others feel less alone

Fame brings influence, but it can also take a heavy toll on mental health, said US YouTube star and entrepreneur Connor Franta, who has amassed millions of followers since coming out as gay on the video-sharing platform seven years ago.



Franta, whose new book on love, loneliness and modern life will be published this month, said his celebrity status had worsened his underlying anxiety...