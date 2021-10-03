Lifestyle

Anxiety and modern life: young LGBT+ YouTube star on the price of fame

Connor Franta, for whom life is more manageable now, aims through his work to make others feel less alone

03 October 2021 - 17:47 By HUGO GREENHALGH

Fame brings influence, but it can also take a heavy toll on mental health, said US YouTube star and entrepreneur Connor Franta, who has amassed millions of followers since coming out as gay on the video-sharing platform seven years ago.

Franta, whose new book on love, loneliness and modern life will be published this month, said his celebrity status had worsened his underlying anxiety...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Tour guide unlocks ‘real’ Hong Kong, with drag shows and refugee tales Lifestyle
  2. New Zealand introduces bill to outlaw LGBTI conversion therapy World
  3. WeChat? Not if you are part of the Chinese LGBTI community World
  4. ‘We are subject to violence as soon as we begin to exist as an LGBTI+ person’ World

Most read

  1. Garfield would be impressed: Jag’s E-Pace is a fat cat for the ’burbs Lifestyle
  2. Banksy painting set to balloon collector’s coffers Lifestyle
  3. Anxiety and modern life: young LGBT+ YouTube star on the price of fame Lifestyle
  4. How do you revisit a classic 1990s Mafia series? Lifestyle
  5. I’m on cloud nine, so hit me, baby, one more time Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting