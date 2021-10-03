Anxiety and modern life: young LGBT+ YouTube star on the price of fame
Connor Franta, for whom life is more manageable now, aims through his work to make others feel less alone
03 October 2021 - 17:47
Fame brings influence, but it can also take a heavy toll on mental health, said US YouTube star and entrepreneur Connor Franta, who has amassed millions of followers since coming out as gay on the video-sharing platform seven years ago.
Franta, whose new book on love, loneliness and modern life will be published this month, said his celebrity status had worsened his underlying anxiety...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.