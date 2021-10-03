Garfield would be impressed: Jag’s E-Pace is a fat cat for the ’burbs

Very much a suburban pet, this snug road-holder should appeal to singletons, couples and empty-nesters

If there’s one thing you can count on in a review of any Jaguar, it’s cat-based clichés.



From references to a purring engine note to descriptions of clawed-down traction or any other pun inspired by the feline anatomy — you’ve heard it all before. Sorry to disappoint you because this account of the new E-Pace isn’t any different...